Durant adds more star power to NBA Finals

“Ignore is probably not the word”. “But I’ve been playing pretty solid all year”.

I know what you’re thinking: How is Durant’s choice different than LeBron’s decision to form a super team in Miami seven years ago?

Now, all the focus of this Finals is on LeBron and KD. After the incident in the Finals past year, Green needs to prove that he can stay composed and keep his cool. For Warriors fans, this is legacy, greatness, and the constant need for something better and more.

Golden State, trying to become the first unbeaten playoff champion, matched the record 13-game post-season win streak set by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1988 and 1989 and matched by the Cavaliers this year.

It has made a big difference for Curry, who missed six playoff games in 2016 because of ankle and knee injuries and was never 100 per cent after that. But this year, Curry said, “Knowin’ that it’s gonna be against Cleveland, it’s gonna be tough”. The series underdog is batting.500 in the last 10 Finals.

The three-time combatants have split their two-game series this year – with the Wine & Gold winning a Christmas Day thriller, rallying from two TDs down in a classic at The Q before being trounced in Oakland, wrapping up a West Coast roadie on MLK Day.

But if you took Durant away from Curry, Thompson and Green … the Warriors would be just fine.

All in all, the Warriors are healthy and have played just 12 games in 46 days since the start of the 2017 playoffs, while the Cavs are healthy and have played only 13 games in 47 days since the start of the postseason. Twice he has dished out eight assists. And considering his status as a perennial MVP candidate, the possibilities of a 35-percent performance is less likely to say the least.But the Warriors are not the best team money could buy.Not this time, though.It is not good that the National Basketball Association will head into next season with everyone expecting round four of these Finals.

If all that still isn’t enough to convince you that the UNDER is our play in this situation, check out this brilliant piece from ESPN’s Tom Haberstroh on the free throw struggles James has endured over the a year ago. “I thought he was awesome under the circumstances of his injury but to me he looks fresher, faster, stronger than he did a year ago”.

Love posted pretty pedestrian numbers against Golden State past year, but he came up huge when it mattered most – leading both teams with 14 critical rebounds in Game 7 and coming up with the biggest single defensive stop in Cavaliers franchise history.

In the playoffs, Durant has recorded 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists off even stronger efficiency, registering a true shooting percentage of 67.3 percent and an effective field-goal percentage of 61.9 percent. There’s the supporting cast of snipers more lethal than the Warriors as a whole. Kerr can only help, and if things go south and he returns, his re-emergence could even help take some of the heat off of his stars. “I thought he did a good job of that”. “So like driving this big bus back to Paramount, California, trying to turn the antenna in this vehicle, driving through the mountains, just to listen to the game”. “So I feel great“. He gives Cleveland a legitimate chance to beat any team they match up with. “I always had that trait and that kind of turned into not being aggressive, if that’s what it was called”. Obviously shots are falling.

“I think there’s emotions for everyone in this series”, he said.

To preface this section, we get it-when you have four superstars in your starting lineup someone is not going to get their piece of the pie. This is what we live for as basketball players to be playing in these type of games that matter the most. So I don’t really think about it much.