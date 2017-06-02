Durant, Curry ignite Warriors in Game 1 rout of Cavaliers

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 1, 2017 in Oakland.

Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals had the kind of sloppy start one would expect given that both teams hadn’t played an important game since Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Irving added 24 points.

“I pride myself on not turning the ball over”, James said, “and I did it too much”. Better communication. We’ve definitely got to contest more shots. The lapses were mostly glossed over as the Cavs streaked through the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Cavaliers are going to have to make some adjustments to slow down the Warriors.

Stephen Curry was sharp as well, even pulling away defenders in transition to allow easy plays for Durant. “But the ball is the No. 1 thing”.

In the post-Game 1 interview, James was asked what stood out in the Golden State Warriors’ 113-91 victory.

But after a 13-0 run to open the second half with help from four of Cleveland’s 20 turnovers, the game was never close, leaving Cleveland to figure out a way to regroup before Game 2. The Cavs cut that to 12 when they took advantage of Pachulia’s defense vs. a small lineup, but the Warriors were 6-of-10 from three in the third, were getting stops at the rim (Cavs 5-of-14 in the restricted area in the third), and the Warriors led 93-72 after three. “Uncharacteristic with the number of guys that turned the ball over, but we have to credit those guys for creating some of the turnovers”. He racked up 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, but did commit eight turnovers.

Durant had 38 points on 14-of-26 shooting, hitting 3-of-6 from three and having some monster dunks, plus he had eight each of assists and rebounds.

Unlike the already talented Warriors squads that Cleveland split the last two Finals with, this version is more risky given the offseason addition of four-times National Basketball Association scoring champion and former league MVP Kevin Durant.