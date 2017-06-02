Durant, Curry lead Warriors over Cavaliers in Finals opener

It wasn’t bad enough the Golden State Warriors overwhelmed defending champion Cleveland in winning Thursday’s NBA Finals opener 113-91. “That’s one of the things that we need, a guy who can go get a bucket, get to the foul line”.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant combined for 66 points as the Golden State Warriors delivered an early statement in the National Basketball Association finals.

Durant was the story, setting the early tone and then finishing up with a solid fourth quarter with a team-high eight points in the final frame to quash any thoughts of a Cleveland comeback.

The Warriors matched an NBA Finals one-game record with only four turnovers while the Cavaliers made 20, eight of them by superstar LeBron James and six of those in the second quarter alone.

The Warriors never trailed after the game’s first eight minutes and led by as many as 10 in the first half before running away in the third quarter. The Warriors beat Cleveland for the 2015 crown but squandered a 3-1 lead past year as the Cavs made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Everything the singer did while she watched the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors courtside was given play-by-play coverage.

He racked up 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while looking like the best player on the court.

“A lot of us have been through both sides of a championship run and a Finals”, Curry said. “I just tried to stay locked in and at the same time have some fun with it”. Stephen Curry added 28 points, 18 of which came from three. The Cavaliers had 72 points after the third.

Cleveland turned the ball over 20 times, leading to 21 Warriors points.

“There’s no time to be disappointed”, Irving said. “So we just got to continue to play great team defense”. One of the Cavs’ strengths in this year’s postseason has been their bench, and in particular the three-point shooting it provides.

He had won the first battle with King James.

The teams are meeting in the NBA Finals for an unprecedented third straight year. And he can still hit those shots.

Warriors interim coach Mike Brown, filling in for Steve Kerr while he recovers from complications after back surgery, agrees with his stars that his team did not show its best in ripping the Cavaliers.

“They’re the best I’ve ever seen”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said.

“He’s guarded some tremendous, tremendous point guards”, Brown continued. “You’re not going to see insane celebrations”. Only one, Patrick McCaw, failed to score a single point.

It was a valiant effort in defence of a key member of his club but it’s unlikely anything but a breakout night shooting will stop the negative attention Thompson is bound to get.