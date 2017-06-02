Durant leads Warriors in dominant win over Cavaliers

As many have been anticipated, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are going to face off in the final series for the third straight years.

“We’ve got to come in with a defensive mindset and I think our best defense is going to be our offense”, Lue said. “So definitely a lot of things we can correct and get better at”.

The Cavs began last year’s finals in similar fashion when they lost two in a row, but Durant’s formidable presence will make any comeback even more hard this time around.

Durant also cares about his place in history and winning championships gets the conversation started. Thompson had a miserable game. “They are a high-powered offensive team”. So in addition to the obvious storylines involving the Cavs and Warriors, there’s the need for something other than mundaneness with these Finals.

It’s not the same for the Golden State Warriors. The 2016 Cavs were not the more accomplished team, yet won.

Their self-inflicted wounds continued to start the third quarter.

Image: Steph Curry contains his emotions after scoring against the Cavs, while the fans rejoice.

Golden State fields a starting lineup that features four All-Stars who are among the best at their respective positions in the league.

MyBookie sportsbook opened the Warriors as -6.5-point favorites versus the Cavaliers, while the game’s total opened at 226. The spurt set the tone for the rest of the game.

A team that had won 67 and 73 games in consecutive seasons and come within a whisker of back-to-back National Basketball Association titles, added to its bounty one of the world’s five best players.

Durant signed with the Warriors last summer for the chance to win a ring. “I pride myself on not turning the ball over and I did it too much”.

“At the end of the day, if you left everything out on the floor, then you can be satisfied with it”. He was six of 11 from behind the arc.

Basically, Durant had at least five highlight worthy dunks in the first half, before out eyes rolled back in our head. The series will be a short one if that doesn’t change.

Game 1 will be played at 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. You are talking one of the best players in the game.

WHAT HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE? The Cavaliers’ nine-game postseason road winning streak, three shy of the 2001-02 Lakers’ league record, started with victories previous year in Games 5 and 7 in Oakland.

Kevin Durant’s impact is felt immediately as he takes over in a 113-91 Game 1 rout. They made eight more turnovers in the second half.

Golden State were crowned champions in 2015, before losing the title to the Cavaliers 12 months ago.

“You’re not going to see insane celebrations, you’re not going to see us getting ahead of ourselves”.

The loss to Cleveland was morally deflating for Golden State and they were never able to fully recover.