Durant makes his mark in Game 1 of NBA Finals for Warriors

Other celebrities in the crowd included Rihanna, Jay Z, Kevin Hart and Bill Simmons. Here is the schedule for the rest of the NBA Finals 2017.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James walks on the floor during the first half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

iOS & Android NBA Finals 2017 Live Stream!

On the eve of Game 1 of the NBA Finals rubber match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, the Cavs have made a decision to unveil a couple of new logos for the 2018 season.

Amusingly, Golden State managed to come back from down 3-1 to win the championship in two of the simulations that were run. Golden State had 11 first-half dunks in all, the most of any team in any Finals half in 20 years, Durant leading the way.

Stephen Curry scored 28 points with six 3-pointers and 10 assists as this sure-to-be thrilling trilogy began at last, a long-expected, spectacular grand finale envisioned ever since that July day Durant left Oklahoma City to join the loaded Warriors. A video game simulation has them going the distance.

“They’re the best I ever seen”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “I think when you’re the prohibitive favorite against LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, that means you’re a heck of a team, and they sure are”. “He’s put us in a great position”.James is looking to add to his already-impressive legacy that when all is said and done, will stack him up favorably with the all-time greats to have played in the National Basketball Association. “I’m sure LeBron probably thinks he could play better, and you tip your hat off to KD”.

Warriors starting center Zaza Pachulia returned after missing the final two games at San Antonio with a bruised right heel and contributed eight points and six rebounds while plugging the paint.

“He was incredible and I expect nothing less in the rest of the games“, said Warriors forward Draymond Green.

“He can just go get a bucket”, Green said.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving shoots during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green watches from a fan seat during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.