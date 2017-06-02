Durant propels Warriors past Cavaliers

The Warriors never trailed after the game’s first eight minutes and led by as many as 10 in the first half before running away in the third quarter.

Curry landed six three-pointers and 10 assists, as this sure-to-be thrilling trilogy finally began.

Durant played well in his first Finals trip but didn’t have the help he has now with a two-time MVP in Curry, one of the league’s best two-way players in Thompson and a do-it-all demon like Green.

The teams will meet again in Oakland on Monday for game two of the best-of-seven series. If LeBron and the Cavs can come back and win Game 2 on Sunday, this NBA Finals script will be flipped upside-down as the series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3.

On top of that lethal two-pronged attack of Durant and Curry, the Warriors were ultra protective of the rock throughout the evening.

“It started with myself having some turnovers, especially in the first half”.

Golden State’s four turnovers tied an NBA Finals low.

All of which added up to a 12.4 metered market result for the primetime game. The Warriors looked invincible in Game 1; Durant dominated and the Warriors are still undefeated so far this postseason.

Stephen Curry is averaging 28.5 points and 5.9 assists while Kevin Durant is averaging 26.4 points and 7.8 rebounds. “I just tried to stay locked in and at the same time have some fun with it”.

The Warriors, meanwhile, committed just four, tying the record for the fewest in a Finals game.

This year’s NBA Finals look at lot like the last two but the story is totally different.

Cleveland went just 23-23 after January 10 and was ranked in the bottom third statistically on defense all season. What we did get was the start of a pretty great athlete-celebrity beef, and neither is going to fold as easily as the Cavaliers’ defense.

“At the end of the day”, Brown said, “it’s just going to come down to who is the better team and who wants it more and who limits mistakes”. Durant and Curry were so dominant in a game flooded with Cavs mistakes, that the Warriors withstood Klay Thompson’s 3-of-16 shooting horror.

LeBron James had a simple explanation for what stood out in Game 1 of the NBA Finals: KD.

The Warriors' offense simply spooked the Cavs all night. Steve Kerr will likely watch again from behind the scenes as he deals with continued complications following back surgery almost two years ago.

