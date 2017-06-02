Durant, Warriors draw first blood in NBA Finals series

Yet here they are, back in the NBA Finals for a third consecutive time. This meeting will likely not include Golden State head coach Steve Kerr, who is still sidelined as he recovers with complications from back surgery.

James and the Miami Heat beat Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1 in the 2012 Finals, and after Game 1 Thursday James is still 18-6 lifetime against Durant.

There’s good news and bad news for the Cleveland Cavaliers following their 113-91 loss last night to the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in O. Golden State Warriors’ JaVale McGee dribbles during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

But with Durant added to a mix that includes fellow All-Stars Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, this year’s Warriors proved to be too tough for James and Cleveland to handle in Game 1. Now these two teams are being called dynasties. “I’m excited this worked out that I could be here”. But one or two games of regular-season Thompson would make it a lot easier.

Durant had six dunks in the first half alone to match his most ever in a game, Curry hit six 3-pointers and the Cavaliers looked like the team that stumbled down the stretch in the second half of the season.

“It’s pretty intense”, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia said.

“We did a great job of covering the 3-point line, but other than that, they played a hell of a game”, James said.

No one said it’s easy to guard Golden State. He’s part of a revamped center position along with fellow newcomers Javale McGee and David West.

Power forward/center Tristan Thompson needs to do what he’s done the last two NBA Finals, and quite frankly what he’s done for his entire career: Dominate the boards and play good defense, especially on switches on the PnR. But it was all worth it because of the quest for a championship.

“And then, if Cleveland comes out of the east, I want to destroy Cleveland“, Green said.

All the newcomers remembered watching these two teams square off the past two Junes as fans.

“They’ve been battles, they’ve been wars”, Barnes said. “That led to us not being able to set our defense and get out and play in transition, play fast like we wanted to”.

While the Warriors looked dominant, almost leading wire-to wire, they will be mindful of last season. The Warriors were getting whatever they wanted inside and in transition. Now he’s ready to help avenge last year’s disappointment. It’s not something we talk about. You are talking one of the best players in the game. West (95 games), Barnes (90) and Deron Williams (85) aren’t far behind.

“We’re just going to have to dig our feet in and be able to guard the basketball”, guard Kyrie Irving said.

The sleeve didn’t feel right, but Curry joked of his arm wear, “As a little kid, I always wanted to be like Allen Iverson, and that was the only way I could really come close”.