Duterte’s martial law: A sign of creeping authoritarianism?

“If you want to help them, go ahead”, he said, but he added, “I am warning the leaders whom I have released and who are now talking with my representatives of the government do not attempt to come home, I will arrest all of you throw you to the Islamic (ISIS)”.

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said the Islamic State (IS) global terrorist group was behind a “rebellion” in Mindanao, amid ongoing clashes between security forces and the IS-linked Maute group in Marawi City.

Duterte’s latest remarks on the crisis in Marawi City is a change in stance from last week, when he urged Maute militants to talk with him.

“But for as long as the military says, “Sir, hindi pa talaga kaya” [we can’t finish it yet], and it’s beyond 60 days, Congress must understand that I may need more time”, the President added.

He has previously invited them to return home and even offered them government posts.

Despite the intensified offensives, Duterte’s general order on the implementation of martial law is that the constitutional rights of the Filipino people “shall be respected and protected at all times”. Presidential aides have said Duterte’s comments were merely “heightened bravado” and not calls to rape and pillage.

The minority bloc cited four bases for the holding of a joint session, one of them is that the power to proclaim martial law or suspend the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus is bestowed on both the President and Congress. However, they said: “We are certainly agreed that martial law must be temporary”.

On the other hand, his defense secretary and martial-law administrator Delfin N. Lorenzana expects the standoff in Marawi to be resolved today, Friday, June 2.

“Secretary Cayetano announced that President Duterte will not proceed with his scheduled visit to Japan to address the 23rd Nikkei International Conference on the Future of Asia”, the department said in a statement.

“It would not be any different from what President [Ferdinand] Marcos did”, declared Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shortly after declaring martial law across the restive island of Mindanao.

“Unless violence escalates markedly and/or martial law is extended and imposes significant constraints to the economy, the contribution of the region to national output will remain positive”, de Guzman said.

The announcement provoked a flurry of criticisms, including from leading legislators, who argued that a nationwide Martial Law is a step too far.

Perturbed by the scale and audacity of the attack, Duterte, who cut his Russian Federation trip short, immediately declared all-out martial law across Mindanao.

“We are mourning, for one of the casualties in the lawless violence and rebellion is PSInsp. Otherwise, he’ll escape and you’ll be the victim”, he said.

According to the Philippine Constitution, the president will have to secure the approval of the legislature to sustain and extend martial law beyond its initial 60-day limit.