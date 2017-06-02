Duterte to end martial law when Mindanao ‘stable’

Duterte’s allies in the legislature will be happy to get through the martial law declaration in Mindanao, but extending emergency measures across the country will likely face stiff opposition. “While many fear martial law because of its negative connotations in the past, we should look at the present facts with a sober perspective”, he said.

Duterte declared Martial Law on May 23 when a group of Maute terror militants stormed Marawi City, took civilians as hostages and engaged a gun fight battle with Philippines soldiers.

Gatchalian and Sen. Manny Pacquiao said there is basis to place the whole Mindanao under martial law because of the terrain and locals are nearly inter-related.

“The earlier we attain the equanimity of the community, the stability, I’d be the first to clamor for the lifting of martial law”, said Duterte on Thursday, June 1, during the oath-taking of government appointees in Malacañang.

Heavy infighting within the city and its border areas have erupted in the last eight days, displacing around 60,000 people residing in the city and nearby areas, according to government estimates.

Jong Monzon, Pasaka Lumad Confederation of Southern Mindanao secretary general said that USA troops have a barracks inside the 103rd Infantry Brigade in Marawi City.

Either he doesn’t remember or never knew it, but even Padilla’s attempt to soften Mr. Duterte’s threat was straight out of Marcos’s martial law grab-bag of semantic tricks.

Duterte shortened his visit to Russian Federation last week as clashes occurred between Philippine Government forces and the Maute insurgent group in Mindanao.

Pangilinan said filing of the resolution “simply meant that the joint session is necessary to put officially on record” the steps the Executive Department took in determining the need for martial law in Mindanao.

“With more reason now, I will ask the military and police: Are we okay?”

“We do not want Maute group, but we also do not want martial law”.

Duterte went on to say, “The Supreme Court, the congressmen, they’re not here”.

“However, although unlikely to happen, potential challenges to the constitutional system of checks and balances could arrest or reverse the improvements in the rule of law over the past few years”, he said.

De Guia also reiterated that there is legislation and protocol in place to ensure that the human rights abuses that have occurred in the past are not repeated, noting that the 1987 Constitution has provisions to protect the rights of citizens and those within the territory of the Philippines.

“Media practitioners are therefore requested to exercise prudence in the performance of their duties so as not to compromise the security and safety of the Armed Forces and law enforcement personnel”, it said.

This is the fourth time in Philippine history that an elected president has resorted to martial law to address a security crisis. “Allow me to focus the problem sa Mindanao, and maybe the spillover in the Visayas and in Luzon”, the president said last week.

“It hit our troops. there must be some mistake there”, said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

For its part, the minority bloc led by Quezon Rep. Danilo Suarez has also expressed support to the declaration of martial law in Southern Philippines. “The declaration of martial law does not suspend the functioning of the civil courts and the legislative assemblies”, the CHR said.