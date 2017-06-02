Duterte to NPA: If you want to help ISIS, go ahead but…

At first, the Philippine military tried to play down the situation by claiming that everything was under control.

Even former senator and human rights lawyer Rene Saguisag is not convinced that the attack in Marawi City is an act of rebellion or invasion which are primary reasons why the President proclaimed martial law. The Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) signed a peace deal with the government in 1996.

Up to 100 Islamist rebels are entrenched in several neighbourhoods in Marawi, and are holding an unknown number of civilians as hostages.

“It is unwarranted, unjustifiable, and wholly out of proportion to the threat posed by the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups”, the bloc added.

Violence in Marawi city erupted on May 23 as security forces raided the house of Isnilon Hapilon, a commander of the Abu Sayyaf group and leader of a branch of Islamic State in the Philippines.

He also said extremist groups were also involved in the drug trade in global waters.

If Duterte will make good his warning, Agcaoili said it would mean termination of the peace negotiations, explaining it is a violation of the 1995 Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG) that prevents the state forces from arresting any person covered by it and can not be charged in court “to be able to freely participate and promote peace process in the country”. Smaller groups like the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters have carried out attacks on more remote areas of the region. But there are limits to martial law from which no derogation is permitted even under states of emergency. Both Marcos and Laurel, however, maintained long-term martial law which contributed to their eventual downfalls. It allows him to complete the transformation of the Philippine state from a weak democracy into a more authoritarian state.

But Islamic militancy in the Philippines is unlikely to be ended by the introduction of martial law.

“More specifically, a state of martial law does not suspend the operation of the Constitution, nor supplant the functioning of civil courts or legislative assemblies, nor authorize the conferment of jurisdiction on military courts and agencies over civil courts, ‘” it added.

MANILA – Progressive groups denounced the two houses of Congress – the Senate and Representatives – for quickly giving the seal of approval to President Duterte’s declaration of martial law in the whole Mindanao, without so much as an investigation into the conflict that beset Marawi city.

“So there’s concern that ISIS may well seek to declare a caliphate, an Islamic caliphate in southern Philippines”, she said.

Leaders from youth organisations also criticised the Duterte administration’s reputation on human rights, as well as its capacity to hold its officials to account when it comes to abuse of authority.

In a press conference, Alvarez said Mindanaoans feel that it was right for the President to put Southern Philippines under martial law, noting that most of the complaints are coming from critics in Luzon and Visayas.

Duterte’s allies, however, have managed to stifle that opposition. It called the Duterte government to “immediately implement the peace agreement so that no other groups may use its non-implementation to justify their continued pursuit of violence for violence’s sake”.