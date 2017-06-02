Dynasty? Neither Warriors or Cavaliers are…

Someone painted a racial slur – the N-word – on the gate of his Los Angeles home, leaving James to address racism rather than his seventh straight Finals appearance or stopping KD. Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James answers questions before an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. James and Durant figure to cover each other at small forward; Green has slowed down Cavs power forward Kevin Love in the past, and Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving is challenging Curry as the best at the position.

Kevin Durrant produced a stellar performance as the Warriors ran out 113-91 winners against a disjointed Cleveland Cavaliers.

Perhaps most noteworthy, it gives Durant the chance at a first championship and validation for his decision to leave the Thunder and join the league’s latest super team. “I got to do my part and we all got to make it come together as a group”. His 3-pointer in the third quarter moved him past Reggie Miller (320) for second place on the National Basketball Association postseason 3-point list, which is led by Ray Allen with 385. “But at the end of the day winning a championship is winning a championship”. Now (the Cavs and Warriors) are being called dynasties. “You don’t care who you’ve got to take down, you just want to take whoever that is down”. James won his first title in 2012 with Miami in a five-game series over Durant and the Thunder. Steve Kerr will likely watch again from behind the scenes as he deals with continued complications following back surgery almost two years ago. One (Cleveland), before past year, had never won in the history of the National Basketball Association.

The sleeve didn’t feel right, but Curry joked of his arm wear, “As a little kid I always wanted to be like Allen Iverson and that was the only way I could really come close”. “Even though I wasn’t here the last couple years, talking and hearing the stories and watching the film kind of transfers me and I feel like I’ve been part of this team”.

The Warriors shot 42.5 percent and committed only four turnovers. The jam spurred a small run from the Warriors, one that pushed the lead to seven points, 39-32, with 9:37 to play in the half.

Add the Warriors hyper focus after blowing a 3-1 lead in the Finals a season ago, and a top 5 player in Kevin Durant, it’s easy to see why Vegas oddsmakers have Golden State as a -260 favorite. “That’s one of the things that we need, a guy who can go get a bucket, get to the foul line”. He has hit just 38 percent of his shots as his normally reliable jumper has failed him. Yes, the Warriors might be the most talented team ever assembled, but the Cavaliers are better than what they showed after the first quarter – starting with LeBron James, and down to Kyle Korver and the shade of Deron Williams, a wisp of what he used to be. “Can’t get caught up in your shot falling or not”. The lapses were mostly glossed over as the Cavs streaked through the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Thompson has been stellar on the defensive end even when his shot has been off and will likely be counted on at times to slow down Irving, who scored 98 points in the final three games previous year, including the series-clinching 3-pointer. In all, 11 players in the series have been All-Stars in their careers, tying the 1983 Finals between Philadelphia and the Lakers for the most in National Basketball Association history.