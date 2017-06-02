ED files money-laundering case against 8 in Bihar topper scam

Nothing seems to have changed in the state of Bihar, at least when it comes to education, as this year’s topper of Class 12 board examinations too struggled to explain the basics of music, one of his subjects.

The state government had ordered an SIT probe after the scam rocked Bihar in May a year ago when a video featuring Class 12 topper in humanities stream Ruby Rai and science topper Saurabh Shreshth went viral where the students of Vishnu Rai College were seen giving “ridiculous” answers to basic questions regarding their subjects. He also seemed to have a hard time explaining “sur“, “taal” and “matra“. In some cases, answers were also written outside the exam centres. He got 92 per cent in Hindi, 82 per cent in music and 42 per cent in social science.

In an interview which Ganesh Kumar gave to India Today, said that “I don’t know much about music”.

Ganesh Kumar was studying in Samastipur’s Ram Nandan Singh Jagdeep Narayan College but he was a resident of Saraiya, Giridih in Jharkhand, a place 250 km from his school.

The school where he studied from is run by a man identified as Abhitendra Kumar, son of a BJP activist Jawahar Prasad Singh.

However, Bihar Education Minister Ashok Choudhary yesterday extended support to the Class 12th Board Exam Arts topper, Ganesh Kumar. “My paper was not evaluated properly”, says Roshan, a student of Bihar’s Vaishali district. “Those who asked questions were also not experts in music”.

As the news of 65% students failing in the Bihar Board exams has shocked everyone, a new incident has come to light as after the announcement of results on On May 30, there is no clue about the whereabouts of Humanities topper Ganesh Kumar leading to suspicion over him securing the first position in the Board exams, according to the media reports.

Branding the Bihar topper scam news as utter rubbish, the Janata Dal (United) on Friday said the news is being used by certain outlets in the media for the sheer objective of sensationalism.

Meanwhile, a large number of students, who failed the exams, protested outside the BSEB’s office, prompting the police to resort to lathicharge.