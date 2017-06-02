Egypt: Daesh claims attack on Coptic Christians killing 29

On Friday, Egyptian fighter jets struck eastern Libya just hours after a shooting that killed 29 and wounded 24 in the southern Egyptian province of Minya when masked militants boarded vehicles en route to a monastery and opened fire at close range.

On Sunday, Egyptian Attorney General Nabil Sadik said he referred 48 suspected Islamic State militants to a military court over the bombing of Coptic churches.

President Donald Trump denounced the attack, saying in a statement: “The bloodletting of Christians must end, and all who aid their killers must be punished”.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in a televised address, said Egyptian forces had hit a militant training camp in retaliation.

The army spokesperson said Egypt’s military conducted an intensive airstrike against terrorists’ camps in Libya after ensuring their involvement in planning the Minya attacks.

Egyptian military footage of pilots being briefed and war planes taking off was shown on state television. Authorities had previously said 28 were killed. Attacks on Christian homes, businesses and churches subsequently surged, especially in the country’s south, traditionally Egypt’s Christian heartland. IS has also claimed responsibility for the Minya shooting.

In February ISIS released a video in which it called Egyptian Christians its “favorite prey” and told its followers that under Allah’s orders they were obligated to “kill every infidel”.

The attack came after church bombings in December and April claimed by Daesh that killed dozens of Egypt’s Coptic Christians.

Minya Province Bishop Makarios said numerous victims were shot at point blank range, the New York Times reported.

In addition to last month’s Palm Sunday attacks, a December attack on a Coptic church in Cairo left 25 people.

Egypt has seen a sharp rise in attacks against Christians, who represent 10 percent of the country’s 91 million residents.

Also strongly condemning the attack, Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, the High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), said: “The terrorist attack in Egypt and few days ago in Manchester are stark reminders that the ugly face of terrorism knows no borders”.

