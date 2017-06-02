Egypt to Compensate Victims of Minya Attack on Coptic Christians

Masked gunmen ambushed a bus carrying Coptic Christians to a monastery south of Cairo on Friday, killing at least 28 people, and Egypt responded by launching airstrikes against what it said were militant training bases in Libya.

The massacre took place in the central Egyptian province of Minya on Friday, as the Coptic Christians were travelling on a bus to a monastery.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the incident – the fourth deadly attack targeting Christians since December previous year when a suicide bomber struck a chapel next to St Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Cairo, killing 29 people.

The so-called Islamic State has taken credit for a Friday attack on Egypt’s Coptic Christian that left 29 dead, according to the Associated Press.

The last time the monument’s lights were turned off was on May 23, in tribute to the 22 persons killed and dozens wounded in the terror attack in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Coptic Christians make up about 10% of Egypt’s population of 91 million. This is the fourth such attack on Coptic Christians since December.

Luy said that whoever “kills people in cold blood, including children due to their faith, is one that is a dissident from the values of the standards of any humanitarian society”.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Borge Brende tweeted that he was “appalled by yet another deadly attack on #CopticChristians in #Egypt”.

Following the attack, the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deaths in Cairo.

Sisi said he had ordered strikes against what he called terrorist camps, declaring in a televised address that states that sponsored terrorism would be punished.

The Egyptian military said on its official Facebook page that the airstrikes were continuing “day and night” and that they have “completely” destroyed their targets. El-Sisi also appealed to US President Donald Trump to lead the global war against terror. “We pay the price for supporting our army and state”, said Mina al-Masri, who had come to attend the funeral of a friend’s relatives killed in the attack.

IS had threatened further attacks, but while police boosted security around churches in the country, no one was prepared for a strike on the desert road leading to the Saint Samuel monastery in the southern province of Minya.

In past attacks, Egypt had usually identified local jihadists as the perpetrators.