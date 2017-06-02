Elon Musk is leaving presidential councils over withdrawal from Paris accord

So, here’s a quick check on what he said about India, and what the Paris climate deal actually says.

According to a press statement from the United Kingdom prime minister’s residence, 10 Downing Street, Trump called May after announcing his decision.

President Trump misunderstood a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study he cited during a speech on Thursday announcing the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, university officials told Reuters. “It is a grave threat to our health, our environment, and our economy – and it is not debatable or negotiable”, said Garcetti in a statement released shortly after Trump’s announcement.

While Mr Trump said the United States would be willing to rejoin the accord if it could obtain more favourable terms, the three European leaders said the agreement cannot be renegotiated, “since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economics”.

Putin’s comments come just days before he is scheduled for an interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, which the former Fox News host cast as the “first time that he’ll be taking questions from an American journalist since the special counsel was appointed in the United States to look into allegations of Russian interference in our election”.

He added: “While urging our own governments to sustain our commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, our villages, local governments, and communities are beginning to take drastic actions to address climate crisis bottom-up”. Customers in other countries might also seek to boycott US products in retaliation for Trump leaving Paris.

The shift from coal to gas-fired power plants has also helped the USA cut greenhouse gas emissions, which peaked near the end of the Bush administration at above 7 million metric tons of carbon, and dropped to about 6.5 million metric tons by 2015.

With his decision, Trump says he is protecting the US economy from a deal that would cost American jobs. “In the long term, the Paris pact would have led to more pollution, not less, because it would have driven jobs to India and China, who are the world’s worst producers”. Beijing, however, has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting its targets under the Paris accord, recently canceling construction of about 100 coal-fired power plants and investing billions in massive wind and solar projects.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, said a joint statement signed by German chancellor Angela Merkel, French president Emmanuel Macron, and Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Brown is about to begin a trip to China to discuss emissions-reduction policies with other leaders and has promised to fill the void left by the Trump administration. However, on Wednesday Musk warned he might quit if Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement.

“Climate protection can be pushed forward in an effective and competetion-friendly way only by all states”, said DIHK President Eric Schweitzer.