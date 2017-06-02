Elon Musk Makes Good on His Word to Quit Trump Councils

Australia’s Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg said Canberra remained on track to meet its Paris targets and USA withdrawal would not derail the deal. “Deeply disappointed by USA decision, despite our efforts at G7″. India and China have reaffirmed their commitment to Paris.

Former President Barack Obama promised to cut our greenhouse gas emissions 26 to 28 percent below where they were in 2005 by 2025.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, formerly chairman and CEO at ExxonMobil, also urged the president not to pull out of the agreement.

Mr Cohn last week suggested Mr Trump might be softening on his outright hostility toward the accord, telling reporters the president’s position was “evolving” based on input from world leaders who wanted the United States to remain in the agreement.

So far, no other states have signed on to the alliance, though 61 American mayors also pledged on Thursday that their cities will uphold the tenets of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“We’re getting out”, Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden in which he decried the Paris accord’s “draconian” financial and economic burdens.

“Our government rushed to join global agreements where the United States pays the costs and bears the burdens while other countries get the benefit and pay nothing”. “Is our country still spending money on the GLOBAL WARMING HOAX?”

“City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement“, Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote in a tweet Thursday.

How will this decision impact other countries?

General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt said he was disappointed, adding, “Climate change is real”. It is not a branding opportunity, nor is it intended as a platform for lobbying.

“Now, more than ever, we must be determined to solve climate change, and to challenge those leaders who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths”, DiCaprio continued.

US President Donald Trump said he will withdraw his country from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change, spurning pleas from allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

President Trump, in his remarks Thursday afternoon, pointed out that China’s emissions alone would totally wipe out the gains from all US carbon reductions through 2030, adding to his point about the economic burden that the Accords would have placed on the country. Trump claimed that leaving the Paris accord would save American jobs, but the growing renewable energy industry already employs many times more people than the shrinking coal industry. “But the bottom line is that the Paris Accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States”, he said. Even if the terms and benchmarks of the deal were nonbinding, they anxious some would try to legally demand the U.S.do more.

Republicans in favor of withdrawing see the move as one more way this new White House is freeing energy companies from potential federal and even worldwide regulations. Fewer regulations, they argue, promote business and more jobs.

The man responsible for signing the US onto the Paris accord in the first place was, as expected, not thrilled. He also said, “Our withdrawal from the agreement represents a reassertion of American workers’ sovereignty”.