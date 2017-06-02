Emmanuel Macron invites Americans to France after Trump’s decision on Paris accord

The Paris agreement commits the United States and 187 other countries to keeping rising global temperatures below 2C above pre-industrial levels.

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement“, Michael Bloomberg said.

Moments after Trump announced his decision, several global leaders came out in support of landmark Paris accord and commit to protect the planet “with or without America”.

Interestingly, even he was running for the presidential campaign in February, Macron had told American academics and scientists from the U.S., who were at odds with the Trump administration, that they would find a refuge in France. “There is no way”.

He said that Brussels and Beijing believe in “the full implementation, without nuances, of the Paris climate agreement“, and underlined that there can be “no backsliding” on the pact.

Protesters march in front of the White House to protest US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Accusing Trump for "rejecting the future" by pulling out of the Paris climate deal, the former president warned that the United States would risk missing out on the economic benefits of being a part of the Paris agreement, CNN reported. But he did not go as far as other mayors in resisting Trump's decision; he declined to endorse his area Thursday to the Paris Agreement, The Miami Herald reported.

The UN says the decision by the United States to withdraw from Paris Agreement on Climate Change is a disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security.

In a separate address in English, Macron responded to Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan, saying, “Make the Planet Great Again!” He couldn’t resist a dig at Prime Minister Theresa May in the process. May “stressed that the United Kingdom remained committed to the Paris Agreement“, Downing St. said.

Hua said China will take “concrete actions” against climate change. If there was ever a hope from the Paris Agreement in the example of a city, our air was so bad we had to have our street lights on 24 hours.

The mayor has been notable in pursuing environmental protection policies geared toward reducing emission levels and expanding the use of renewable energy.

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce and the VDMA engineering industry association warned that USA companies could gain short-term advantages by Trump’s decision.