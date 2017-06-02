England beat Bangadesh in ICC Champions Trophy opener

But there could be a banana skin awaiting England in their very first match of the tournament against Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday.

Hussain said England opener Jason Roy, going through a run drought that has yielded four single figure scores in his last five one-day worldwide innings, might gain from the new system.

“I am surprised if you take a hardened stance on boycotting Pakistan on cricketing field then why do you play with Pakistan in ICC events? is it because money is involved? is it because the Indian broadcasters showing ICC matches will bear losses if you opt out of World Cup or ICC matches against Pakistan?” asked the former captain of Pakistan’s cricket team.

“There’s a lot of confidence, we back each other’s ability, and that’s rubbing off on the team”. It rubs off on everyone.

“At no stage have we second-guessed ourselves or the direction that we’re going in, and that’s very powerful as a group I think”.

India clash with Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 encounter on Sunday.

Tamim Iqbal struck a fluent 128 and shared a 166-run partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim to push Bangladesh to a competitive total of 305 for six.

The major disappointment for England was another failure for opener Jason Roy, who was caught at short fine leg for one to continue his poor run and intensify the calls for in-form Jonny Bairstow to replace him in the side.

Root, hobbling between the wickets after sustaining a calf problem during his innings, maneuvered the ball around calmly and he and Morgan were always in control of the chase in an unbroken partnership of 143. Roy has made 51 runs in his last seven one-day global innings, and no half-century for anyone in his last 13 attempts.

Root too was clearly inconvenienced by what appeared at first to be an ankle twisted as he set off for a run, but he later described as cramp in his calf. “Hopefully, it is more cramp and me being a bit wet”.

Bangladesh collapsed to 22 for six in 7.3 overs against India, not as bad as England on Monday, but concerning all the same. Eight teams are divided into two groups of four teams each.

Did not bat: Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman. Liam Plunkett (3.50) is the favourite, followed by Mitchell Starc (11.00) and Kagiso Rabada (15.00).

Not only with the Ben Stokes, the team is suffering from the cloud of injuries including Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali.

In the bowling department, for India, Ashish Nehra has the best figures of 10-0-55-4 and for Pakistan, Naved-ul-Hasan has best bowling figures of 9-1-25-4.