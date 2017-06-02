England beat Bangladesh in Champions Trophy opener

Edgbaston will be hosting the two arch-rivals for the third time this Sunday as part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy.

India may have won that match by four runs, but Pakistan has been dominant since, winning 55% of the matches between the two sides.

Spectators have always been advised to get to sporting events early and they could miss the key part of Thursday’s Champions Trophy opener between England and Bangladesh at the Oval if they aren’t in on time.

“I have vivid memories of his sublime century against us in the 2012 Asia Cup, while he was at his absolute best in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 clash at Adelaide, laying the foundation of an Indian win with a masterful hundred”.

Laxman also expressed confidence of India defending the title, especially after their all-round performance in the two practice matches ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Wahab Riaz, in contrast, bowled in Pakistan’s first warm-up game against Bangladesh and went wicketless.

“The spinners will be complemented by what I feel is a more than capable seam bowling line-up led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami”, he added.

Hosts England, who were the losing finalists in the last edition in 2013, are among the favourites this time because of their current form and the fact that that they are playing in their home conditions.

Morgan’s men are in a different place and posted the biggest run chase in Champions Trophy history to overhaul Bangladesh’s total of 305-6. “It’s just we couldn’t finish well, that’s it”.

Competition for bowling places has led to some lively training sessions for Smith and his fellow batsmen and he hopes that will put them in good stead in the tournament proper.

However, Mortaza added: “But we know that we are also a better side; that we are a very improving side”. If you look at our side, at least four or five players have been playing cricket together the last 10, 12 years, more than 10, 12 years.

“We also have some exciting youngsters like Mustafizur (Rahman), Sabbir Rahman and Taskin Ahmed”.

The proof came as recently as Monday when, across London at Lord’s, England collapsed to 20 for six in five overs – the worst start in one-day global history – against the South Africa new-ball duo of Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell.

“Obviously 84 doesn’t look good”, he said.