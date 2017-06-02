England face Woakes wait after beating Bangladesh

“A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday s ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh“. In the following over from Ali, Tamim turned his 124th ball to the leg side and sprinted through to complete a masterful ninth ODI century, and unleashed with two sixes and a four in the next four overs.

Liam Plunkett (4-59) helped to ensure England managed without perhaps their most reliable performer of all, keeping Bangladesh to 305-6 on a very good pitch at The Oval despite Tamim Iqbal’s 128 and his stand of 166 with Mushfiqur Rahim (79).

England eventually won the game by eight wickets.

“He’s going to have a scan tonight and we should have the results either late tonight or early tomorrow morning”.

“He would definitely be a loss if he couldn’t play”.

Woakes, a key member of England’s one-day global side, managed just two overs with the new ball against the Tigers before going off with a left side strain and played no further part in a match where the all-rounder was not required to bat.

“So that contributed to what we wanted to – how we wanted to balance the side and how we sort of had foreseen them playing”.

It will be an obvious problem if they can not continue to bank on Woakes both with the new ball and then in the “death” overs too.

“I think we can expect to see more of what we have been seeing over the past year from South Africa in this tournament – a courageous brand of cricket“, he added.

Root put on 159 with opener Alex Hales (95) and an unbroken 143 for the third wicket with skipper Eoin Morgan (75 not out).

The only disappointment in an otherwise impressive England innings was when opener Jason Roy fell for one on his Surrey home ground.

England’s attack will need to be adaptable, however – starting in their second Group A fixture against New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday. “It was quite smart, bowling a slow ball, and fearless … a big gamble”. You can get out in that sort of fashion when you’re short on runs.