Enormous Stratolaunch aircraft rolled out for first time

The Stratolaunch aircraft is the world’s largest plane by wingspan, measuring 385 ft.(117m) against the previous record holder the Spruce Goose with 97.5m from wingtip to wingtip.

Like the AN-225, the Statolaunch plane is also powered by six high-bypass ratio turbofan engines.

More recently, Paul Allen, the Microsoft co-founder, funded development of the Burt Rutan-designed SpaceShipOne, the first privately developed manned spacecraft. It is so big that the authorities had to issue special construction permits just for the construction scaffolding. As you can probably see from the picture, this is easily the biggest plane in the world.

It is created to carry a rocket and payload with a combined weight of up to 250,000 kg and when in development was expected to cost $300m – although whether it came in on budget has not been revealed. The company will stage its first demonstration in 2019, and already has its first client – private spaceflight company Orbital ATK which plans to use the plane to launch its Pegasus XL rocket. The rockets will be released, ignite their engines and carry small satellites weighing up to 1,000 pounds (453.6 kilograms) to low Earth orbit.

For Allen, it’s all about LEO, or low-Earth orbit.

Stratolaunch Systems said the plane’s airport-style launch system and ability to launch rockets over and over again will reduce costs for satellite companies. The project ultimately won the Ansari X Prize, and a $10 million award. But with Stratolaunch, he is back in the space business. “This is a first-of-its-kind aircraft, so we’re going to be diligent throughout testing and continue to prioritize the safety of our pilots, crew and staff”, said Jean Floyd, Stratolaunch’s chief executive officer in a statement.

Flightline testing will be conducted at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California over the course of several months, extensively testing all the systems of the new aircraft before flight. “We’re actively exploring a broad spectrum of launch vehicles that will enable us to provide more flexibility to customers”, he added.