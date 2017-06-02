Essex Police Anti-Drink And Drug Drive Campaign

The chair of Road Safety Wales, Susan Storch said: “Road Safety Wales partners are committed to educating people about the consequences of drink and drug driving and fully support the police during this seasonal campaign and throughout the year”.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit through drink or drugs, call 999.

Motorists have been warned against driving home after enjoying a few drinks in the summer sun, as Surrey Police launches a month-long crackdown on drink and drug driving offences today.

The campaign is being highlighted with two hard-hitting viral videos which will be promoted across Warwickshire on social media.

A man has been arrested for risky driving and drink driving following an incident in Wrexham this morning.

Despite the reduction in the number of drink drivers over the past 50 years, the Department for Transport has confirmed a 6-fold increase in the number of drug drivers caught since March 2015 when the law changed to make it easier for police to catch and convict drug drivers.

Hampshire police are stepping up their response to the deadly problem that sees 140 people each year killed or seriously injured on roads in the region. For example, it may lead to job loss, significant problems when applying for a job in the future and difficulty travelling overseas.

As part of this all Wales campaign, officers will be patrolling the roads throughout June, carrying out roadside breath tests.

Northumbria Police are also reminding members of the public that alcohol remains in your system until the morning – and could stay there for more than a day, so are asking drivers to be cautious when driving the morning after drinking.

Anyone caught drink or drug-driving will be dealt with robustly – offenders face a minimum 12-month disqualification, up to six months imprisonment and a fine of up to £5000.

“I also want to urge people to help us by coming forward to report anyone they believe may be under the influence”. Worryingly, and despite many warnings over the years about the dangers of drink/drug driving, there are still far too many reckless drivers ignoring the devastating consequences.

If you plan to drink, book a taxi, use public transport, stay overnight, arrange for someone who is not drinking to drive and don’t be tempted to get into a auto with anyone who has been drinking!