EU and China to Reaffirm Support for Paris Climate Pact

Friends of the Earth International said “pulling out of the Paris Agreement would make the USA a rogue state on climate change“.

Lloyd Blankfein, chairman of Dimon’s competitor bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said on Tweeter that Trump’s decision was a “setback for the environment and for the US’s leadership position in the world”.

Trump is expected to announce his decision on Thursday afternoon USA time (3 p.m. EDT; 1900 GMT).

Beijing vowed Friday to uphold the Paris climate accord after the United States withdrew from the pact, saying it was a “responsibility shouldered by China as a responsible major country”.

“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created”, the Obama statement said.

At their first ever meeting last month, Pope Francis handed Trump a signed copy of his 2015 encyclical calling for protection of the environment from the effects of climate change. That is an opinion not taken well by U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind.

Other European leaders issued more explicit appeals to the US government not to abandon global measures against climate change.

“The Paris Agreement will endure”.

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy issued a joint statement expressing “regret” at the decision.

New Zealand also reaffirmed its commitment.

“I think that is a heavy lift to include Chinese provinces but we are definitely taking that possibility very seriously”, Brown said.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso drew parallels to the US setting up a plan to establish the League of Nations after World War I, only to back out later.

“It isolates the United States after we had united the world”, he added.

That idea was unceremoniously slapped down by furious allies in Europe, who joined figures from around the United States in condemning the move.

On Twitter, Cook further criticized Trump’s move, tweeting: “Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet”.

Trump, tapping into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president previous year, said the Paris accord would undermine the USA economy, cost U.S.jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to other countries such as China. “As this Administration retreats, I will continue to work to support California’s efforts to lead the fight against global climate change”, Harris said.

The Tesla leader on Wednesday said he had done all he could to convince Trump to stay in the global deal, and had threatened to leave the advisory council if Trump chose to exit from the accord.

Signed onto by 195 countries including Uganda, the Paris climate accord unites countries around the world in the efforts to combat the challenge of climate change.

Reports said that not everything was well between German Chancellor Merkel and Trump over the issue. Scientists have said a USA withdrawal from the pact could speed up the effects of climate change. The automaker highlighted its development of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle with 238 miles of range on a single charge and a net price of less than $30,000.

GE CEO Jeff Immelt said he was “disappointed” with the decision: “Climate change is real”.

Climate change is not in Maine’s future – it’s happening right now.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump characterised the Paris agreement as a deal that aimed to hobble, disadvantage and impoverish the US.

While traveling overseas last week, Trump was repeatedly pressed to stay in the deal by European leaders and Pope Francis. Trump offered no details about how, or when, a formal withdrawal would happen, and at one point suggested a renegotiation could take place.