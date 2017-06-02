EU, China believes Trump climate decision ‘a big mistake — EU chief

China, the world’s largest polluter, has given enthusiastic support to the Paris climate agreement after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the pact, burnishing Beijing’s credentials as a global champion against global warming.

China and the European Union have swiftly moved to fill the leadership void on the Paris climate pact left by the U.S. pullout.

Mayors of 61 US cities have joined together to reaffirm their commitment to the Paris deal, pushing for new action to tackle global warming and adhere to guidelines stipulated in the accord.

Leaders around the world are slamming the United States’ choice to leave the Paris climate accord. Only Syria and Nicaragua did not sign up to the deal.

To give you a sense of just how much has changed, the president of the European Commission said he would likely now be working more closely with China than with the U.S.

“We’re getting out”, he added, “but we will start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair”.

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the USA decision a “major disappointment”, adding that America needs to remain a “leader on environmental issues”.

In a speech on his decision, which he kept everyone in suspense about, despite doing exactly what everyone expected him to do, Trump said, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“. “This put the United States of America to a very very big economic disadvantage”, he said, adding that as a result of the deal, the U.S. would not be able to compete with other countries in the world.

Trump announced on Thursday at the White House his administration would immediately stop implementing the “bad” 195-nation accord brokered by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2015 in tandem with Chinese leaders.

He said he was “disappointed” with the decision from Trump. “Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement“, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg wrote in a social media post that made the rounds last night. “Even Europe is allowed to continue construction of coal plants”.

The president’s decision is fundamentally shifting alliances around the world.

Solheim also urged all the parties involved in the deal to redouble their efforts, stating that the UNEP would work with everyone who is willing to make a difference.

Trump said he would be open to returning to the Paris accord if the terms could be renegotiated more in America’s favor.

Schaaf joined 66 mayors across the country Thursday, pledging to adopt the goals of the Paris pact despite Trump’s action.

The World’s environment editor Peter Thomson remarked that Trump “sees the United States as being the victim here”.

Macron had said, “Climate change is one of the major issues of our time”.

Trump, pointing towards India and China, said the deal “disadvantages the USA to the exclusive betterment of other countries”.

Interestingly, even he was running for the presidential campaign in February, Macron had told American academics and scientists from the USA, who were at odds with the Trump administration, that they would find a refuge in France. “[The US is] still the largest historic emitter of greenhouse gasses since the Industrial Revolution, by far”.