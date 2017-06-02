EU, China seek to save Paris deal

“As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord”, Trump said during a White House Rose Garden announcement.

Trump has chose to take his country out of the Paris climate control agreement which has led to Tesla owner Elon Musk leaving his position on the president’s advisory council.

“The US pulling out of Paris will not stop the fight against global warming, since nearly all other countries are committed to it”, said Stefan Rahmstorf, a German climate researcher.

He says the Paris emission reduction commitments were voluntary, which was something the New Zealand Government took advantage of by setting relatively weak targets.

“We need this Paris agreement to preserve our Creation”, she said – a rare use of religious imagery by Merkel, a pastor’s daughter who is usually intensely private about her faith.

In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May “expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the United Kingdom remained committed to the Paris Agreement“. We remain committed to the Paris Agreement.

Focus has pivoted to China in the aftermath of Trump’s decision – Beijing is poised to distinguish itself as a world leader in climate change, along with the European Union.

Trump on Thursday announced the formal withdrawal of the U.S. from the deal, fulfilling a pledge from his 2016 presidential campaign. The absence of its leadership and financial support in implementing the Agreement could delay actions to both reduce global emissions as well as to adapt to the adverse impacts of the climate change that have already occurred.

“The United States is harming itself, us Europeans and all other people in the world”, the politicians seethed in a joint statement.

Martin Schulz, leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, tweeted: “You can withdraw from a climate agreement but not from climate change, Mr. Trump“.

Reports of the impending move by the American president triggered statements of support for the climate accord from scores of world leaders.

A different route would be for America to withdraw from the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, under whose auspices the pact was negotiated.

The president said he made the decision as the Paris deal was unfair to the USA and badly hit businesses and jobs.

Previously, the CEOs of Google, Facebook, Microsoft, HP and Intel sent the president a letter urging him not to take the U.S. out of the worldwide agreement.

“This transition will continue with or without United States, which now has Syria and Nicaragua for company as the only three countries, who are currently not part of the Paris Agreement”, said Chellam.

The deal itself, which sets out the goal of limiting emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, is binding under worldwide law.

While the world is still reeling from the impact of the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Accord on Climate Change, leaders from Silicon Valley have come out to speak against this decision. While Trump ultimately sided with Arab leaders who’d implored him not to move the embassy, on the climate deal he seemed indifferent to similarly aggressive lobbying from America’s closest partners in Europe.