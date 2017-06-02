EU’s Juncker lashes U.S. climate decision as ‘seriously wrong’

“If Mr Trump wants to leave the climate pact, then we must talk openly about trade relations and market distortions”, Schulz said, suggesting that backsliding on environmental standards could harm USA access to the world’s largest market.

The head of the European Commission told German Bild am Sonntag newspaper last month that EU-US relations are at historic lows because of the policies of the new Republican president.

“Partly worrying” is how Juncker described recent “statements of the American president” – diplomat speak for really bad.

Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, issued a rare statement saying the new administration had joined “a small handful of nations that reject the future”.

Trump told the crowd outside the White House: “The fact that the Paris deal hamstrings the United States while empowering some of the world’s top polluting countries should expel any doubt as to why foreign lobbyists should wish to keep our lovely country tied up and bound down …”

A withdrawal would put the United States in league with Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only non-participants in the Paris agreement.

Even his own daughter Ivanka is believed to have warned against leaving the agreement while his secretary of state Rex Tillerson previously said America should keep its “place at the table”.

‘Now that USA wants to untie itself from global connections, relationship with China is more important, ‘ Commission president tells POLITICO. The fact that Trump welcomes Brexit and urges other states to follow suit shows that he has “an uncanny approach” towards relations with the European Union, he said, adding, that this situation “requires intensive negotiations. Nowhere is that more important than in leading the global clean energy transition and the implementation, the full implementation without nuances, of the Paris Climate Agreement”, Juncker said at a meeting of European Union and China business leaders in Brussels.

The European Commission president declared he was “not afraid” of the maverick U.S. leader, who was attempting to “untie” America from the world.

In his speech, Li said: “We need to uphold rules, especially multilateral rules”.

The Chinese premier also highlighted the importance of upholding rules.

“We have explained to Mr Trump that it is not good for the U.S. to withdraw from worldwide economic life”.

“Europe and its strong partners all around the world are ready to lead the way”, the Spanish commissioner said on the eve of the summit.