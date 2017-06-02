Everyone but Donald Trump is sticking by Paris climate agreement

Three Democratic governors said Thursday they won’t let the United States back away from a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, despite President Donald Trump decision to withdraw from an global pact.

Brown joined Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of NY to form the U.S. Climate Alliance to uphold the Paris climate agreement, a pact involving almost 200 nations aimed at slowing the warming of the planet.

“The Paris accord would undermine our economy, hamstring our workers, weaken our sovereignty, impose unacceptable legal risk, and put us as a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world”, Trump said in a speech in the White House Rose Garden.

“Today’s decision will have grave impacts”, Ms Heine said after Mr Trump’s announcement. It also calls for an effort to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Former President Barack Obama, whose administration played a key role in negotiating the deal, accused Trump of “rejecting the future” by pulling out of the Paris climate deal.

An AP Fact Check finds holes in President Donald Trump’s reasoning for pulling the USA out of a landmark global agreement on fighting climate change.

He said the agreement was unfair to the US, adding it sought to cripple the USA and empower China, India and other developed countries, and called for a deal that is equitable.

In a short tweet storm of its own, Amazon’s official news feed stressed its continued support for action on climate change.

Mary Robinson, member of the group and former UN Special Envoy on Climate Change said the USA “reneging on its commitment to the Paris Agreement renders it a rogue state on the worldwide stage”.

“We believe that robust clean energy and climate policies can support American competitiveness, innovation, and job growth”, Amazon wrote on Twitter.

A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children.

Obama is defending the deal that his administration painstakingly negotiated.

“The Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”, May told Trump by phone, it said in a statement. President and chief executive of the World Resources Institute Andrew Steer, for instance, said in a statement that the “deeply misguided decision” would be “bad for the world, but even worse for the United States”. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk said in a Twitter post.

Mr. Trump had promised to make his decision known this week on the Paris Climate Agreement, which as at May 2017, 195 members of UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, had signed and 147 had ratified.

Martin Schulz, a former European Parliament president who is hoping to unseat Merkel in Germany’s upcoming general election, said he hoped Trump would think better of withdrawing from the accord.

Musk said on Wednesday that he had done “all I can” to convince Trump to stay in the accord, and threatened to leave the presidential advisory councils if Trump announced a U.S. exit from the accord.

According to a draft of the statement, seen by The Associated Press, Brussels and Beijing will say they “are determined to forge ahead with further policies and measures for effective implementation of their respective nationally determined contributions” to fighting climate change.