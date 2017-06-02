Ex-FBI director Comey set to testify June 8 on Russia

They have concluded Putin’s government is behind the election hacking and disinformation campaign.

He also absolved himself of blame, saying that if the attacks happened, they had nothing to do with him. He began by categorically denying that Russian troops had taken part before acknowledging, months later, that the Russian military was “of course” involved.

He also said that he was personally convinced hackers were unable to materially change the outcome of an election, in America, Europe or anywhere else.

Speaking at the St Petersburg economic forum, the Russian president acknowledged that it was “theoretically possible” that “patriotic” Moscow hackers might have interfered in foreign polls. He compared hackers to artists whose actions are driven by unstable and unpredictable moods.

Putin alleged that some evidence pointing at Russian hackers’ participation in cyberattacks could have been falsified in an attempt to smear Russia.

Previously, Putin has denied the hacks could have any connection to Russian Federation, frequently picking up an argument made by Donald Trump during his presidential campaign that it could have been a private individual working from his bed.

Putin believes that these hackers are creative individuals.

“We don’t know each other, we’ve never met“, Putin said on Thursday, before offering an assessment of the USA leader. “I appreciate President Putin’s role in enhancing India-Russia ties”, Modi said. “Modern technologies allow to do that kind of thing, it’s rather easy to do”. An FBI spokesperson referred CNET to the January report from the office of the Director of National Intelligence, which concluded that Russian Federation did attempt to undermine the 2016 USA election.

USA intelligence officials accuse Putin of ordering an “influence campaign” using hacking and propaganda in a bid to hurt Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost to President Donald Trump in the November 8 election. “But to achieve success serious efforts of both sides are needed”, Putin said. “They are [trying to] fine-tune the public sentiments to their liking [and] trying to establish an atmosphere that is going to prevent us from addressing common issues, say with regard to terrorism“.

Putin called on American businessmen to help establish constructive dialogue between Russian Federation and the United States.

Perhaps anxious that USA intelligence agencies could release evidence linking last year’s cyber attacks to Russia, Mr Putin also put forward a theory that modern technology could easily be manipulated to create a false trail back to Russia.