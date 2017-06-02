Ex-FBI director to testify as soon as next week

Days before Trump left for the Middle East, the Comey bombshell hit and when he returns, the testimony that all of America is waiting for is threatening to happen all too soon for the White House.

Trump, after firing Comey, cited him for ‘poor performance, ‘ among a variety of other faults.

President Trump fired Comey in early May and initially said he based the decision on the recommendations from both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. A Democratic aide on the committee told NBC News that Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who has recused himself from the Russian Federation investigation, would have issued those separately from the Russian Federation probe and without advising committee Dems.

The House committee also issued subpoenas for records and testimony from Cohen and his firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates. Trump has characterized the probes as little more than a “witch hunt” and “fake news”. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the panel “welcomes the testimony of former Director Comey but does not have an announcement to make at this time”.

Following his firing, it was revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation director had drafted a memo after Trump allegedly pressured him to end the probe into Flynn.

Trump said days after firing Comey that he had been thinking about “this Russian Federation thing” when he fired him.

In January however, Trump reportedly demanded loyalty from Comey and later called him a “nut job” to his Russian associates.

It’s those memos that will likely feature in Comey’s testimony to the Intelligence Committee. According to Lichtblau, Comey and Bob Mueller have been discussing the parameters that would govern what he can and cannot say during his testimony, in order to not interfere with any ongoing criminal investigations with the public testimony.

According to CNN, Mr Comey “appears eager” to discuss his interactions with the President before his firing. “He’s happy to testify, and he’s happy to cooperate.”Another source also opened up to Politico about the case, confirming that Comey’s testimony can come as early as next week”. NBC News reported that Comey had been “cleared for takeoff” by Mueller. “Trump’s first foreign trip was a huge success”, tweeted White House spokesman Michael Short. ‘No, no, next question, ‘ he said at a press conference.