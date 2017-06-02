Ex-Penn State administrators get jail time

McQueary, who later became a Penn State assistant football coach, was sacked by the university in the wake of Sandusky’s arrest in 2011.

Spanier was sentenced to four to 12 months with the first two months to be served in prison, the rest under house arrest. All have all been convicted of child endangerment in the case.

Schultz and Curley pled guilty to misdemeanor child endangerment charges in March.

After pleading, Curley and Schultz testified for the prosecution at Spanier’s trial. Curley got a sentence of seven to 23 months, and will serve three of those months in jail. Schultz received six to 23 months and two years probation. His molestation of multiple boys spanned a decade and a half. Some reports alleged rape, some alleged nothing more than odd behavior.

Charges against the former administrators stemmed from 2011 testimony by each man to the grand jury that recommended charges against Sandusky.

Each man was sentenced Friday in Dauphin County Court by specially presiding Judge John Boccabella.

Three former Penn State administrators have been sentenced for their roles in the Jerry Sandusky sex crime’s scandal. The 68-year-old Spanier is to speak to the court later, before all three were to be sentenced. He will also serve 2 years probation, 200 hours of community service and will have to pay $7,500 in fines. I don’t know how these men can sleep at night knowing that they didn’t take the necessary steps to prevent Sandusky from preying on children on their own goddamn campus. He played the washboard at a local bar in town, and spent a night each semester sleeping in freshman dorms. But he also chided them for what he said was an inexcusable failure. He didn’t appear to understand that the world was watching, telling people the news vans would eventually leave campus and life would return to normal. He was dismissed as coach days after Sandusky was charged and died of cancer in 2012 at age 85. But Spanier, Curley and Schultz didn’t report Sandusky to child welfare authorities or police.

Two of the cases against Sandusky heavily involved Curley, Schultz and Spanier.

The three are to report to jail July 15.

Attorneys for the former administrators declined comment.

Spanier, Curley and Schultz have maintained McQueary did not report having witnessed sexual activity.

In the emails, Shultz, Curley and Spanier allegedly discussed plans to tell Sandusky to seek professional help. She said his inaction “allowed children to be harmed”. He continues to appeal his conviction.