(EXAS) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

EXAS’s SI was 30.41M shares in June as released by FINRA. Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (WYN) shares have moved 5.56% in the week and 7.15% in the month. To measure price-variation, we found EXAS’s volatility during a week at 3.85% and during a month it has been found around 4.97%.

The number of shares traded in the last trading session was 10.04 Million. It also upped Hope Bancorp Inc stake by 88,175 shares and now owns 2.27M shares. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,534.3% in the first quarter. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. The insider now directly owns 54,153 shares worth $2,070,811. Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NDAQ:EXAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The recent change has given its price a 38.63% lead over SMA 50 and 4.37% lead over its 52-week high.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 6 with “Neutral”. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.93. Lake Street maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, November 24 report. Roth Capital maintained EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, May 31 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Since December 14, 2016, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $1.56 million activity. The stock, after opening at $9.80, closed at $9.94 by scoring 1.84%. LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER sold 8,668 shares worth $186,429. LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER sold $186,429 worth of stock. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price target on EXACT Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Shares for $583,520 were sold by Conroy Kevin T on Friday, February 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q4 2016. Its Price to Cash Flow ratio shows the value of 0.38, whereas, the industry and sector ratio of Price to Cash Flow ticked at 1.37 and 9.81 respectively. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantab Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5,352.2% in the fourth quarter.

Exact Sciences Cor (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s revenue estimates for the current quarter are $49740 according to 14 number of analysts, for the current quarter the company has high revenue estimates of $52870 in contradiction of low revenue estimates of $47100. Mizuho downgraded EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, May 4 to “Neutral” rating. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “EXACT Sciences Co”. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. (NASDAQ:EXAS) opened at 38.24 on Friday. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd invested in 0% or 18,524 shares. Gp One Trading L P invested in 0.02% or 163,691 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). EXACT Sciences accounts for about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

P/E of the company is not reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.03, from 0.82 in 2016Q3. 135 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. Plancorp Limited has invested 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH). The COO disposed these shares by way of transaction on March 13, 2017. 13,520 are owned by Lpl Limited Liability Co. Granahan Invest Management Ma holds 1.41% or 3.07 million shares in its portfolio. Deerfield Company stated it has 500,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Lp owns 153,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 140,100 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 512,866 shares. Blackrock Grp Inc holds 76,434 shares. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11.62M shares. Rock Springs Capital Lp reported 450,900 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 71,970 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,178 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 153,980 shares. “(EXAS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade” was first reported by BBNS and is the property of of BBNS. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,280 shares. 251,946 were reported by Antipodean Advisors Limited Company. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple Inc. had 208 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.