Exelon: Three Mile Island to close in 2019 if state doesn’t act

Energy industry experts said that doesn’t mean similar economic troubles aren’t ahead for the Lusby facility, however.

Cheap natural gas could do what the worst commercial nuclear power accident in US history could not: put Three Mile Island out of business.

Mike Pries, a Dauphin County commissioner, said the plant provides $1 million in taxes to the state.

As a result, the construction of new plants declined in the 1980s and 1990s, according to the World Nuclear Association, an worldwide group that promotes the use of nuclear power.

“Like New York and IL before it, the commonwealth has an opportunity to take a leadership role by implementing a policy solution to preserve its nuclear energy facilities and the clean, reliable energy and good-paying jobs they provide”, Exelon’s president and CEO, Chris Crane, said in a statement. Exelon, which had filed a formal notice with federal nuclear regulators to deactivate the Clinton and Quad Cities plants, withdrew its notice.

The natural gas boom has slashed electricity prices, hurting nuclear power.

The second reactor remains in use. Crane called on the state of Pennsylvania to work with his company to save the reactors.

Not everyone is upset by the possible closure of TMI; the site of America’s worst commercial nuclear accident in 1979. “What we do support is putting a price on carbon”. Nuclear power makes up about 37% of the state’s total power production.

Exelon is hopeful that legislators in Pennsylvania will be able to provide financial incentives to help keep the plant open.

Londonderry Township manager Steve Letavic said “it will have a devastating impact on our region, and our community, it could irrevocably change the culture of our community, so this was shocking news for sure”.

Meanwhile, a recently formed state Nuclear Energy Caucus, a group of lawmakers that wants to keep the state’s five nuclear plants operating, said in a statement that closing Three Mile Island has the state facing “serious and consequential underlying issues” in its energy sector. A small amount of radiation was released but caused no contamination outside the site.

Today it’s about to become a symbol of another feature of America’s nuclear power industry: the impossibility of turning a profit. TMI 2 – owned by First Energy – was damaged during an accident in 1979 and never reopened.

The outlook for nuclear plants has since dimmed.

Exelon Corp, which owns the facility, said the low cost of natural gas extraction had made nuclear-generated electricity unprofitable. But the power may be replaced by electricity generated by carbon-emitting fuels such as coal or gas. Under state law, electric distribution companies and electric generation suppliers are required to supply 18 percent of their electricity from renewable sources by 2020. As it is, “nuclear power is not included in the state’s AEPS”.

The company said it will terminate capital investments, cancel fuel purchases and give notice to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission that it is moving to permanently shut down the plant.

Exelon shares rose 0.5 percent to $36 at 10:53 a.m.in NY, outperforming the S&P 500 Utilities Index.