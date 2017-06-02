Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) hit its 1-Year High price on 06/01/17

The fund owned 115,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 3,689.4% in the first quarter.

The volume of the particular stock is the shares bought and sold in a single trading day. Extreme Networks earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 142.7% in the fourth quarter.

Let’s have a look at some of the important valuation ratios of the Extreme Networks, Inc.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc.in the United States and/or other countries. On a consensus basis, analysts have given a recommendation of 2.00 on company shares.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) opened at 9.99 on Friday. The announcement builds on Extreme’s strategy to expand the company’s state-of-the-art portfolio of data center, core, campus and edge networking solutions through a series of strategic acquisitions. The stock’s current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA20) is 9.37% where SMA50 and SMA200 are 25.68% and 76.25% respectively. The firm’s market cap is $1.09 billion.

According to analysts Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s minimum EPS for the current quarter is at $0.14 and can go high up to $0.16. (EXTR) is 0.1 while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.08 suggesting the company fell short of the analysts’ expectations. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -26%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.89 million. During the same quarter previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Now the shares of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) are stable and safe compared to the lower market capitalization companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

6/2/2017-Needham & Company LLC Reiterated Rating of Buy. The assets of Avaya’s networking business unit will therefore be sold to Extreme for approximately $100 million, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the asset purchase agreement entered into March 7, 2017.

Currently Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s shares owned by insiders are 1.3%, whereas shares owned by institutional owners are 82.2%. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment.