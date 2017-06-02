Exxon Mobil shareholders back climate change risks motion at annual meeting

The non-binding proposal passed with 62 per cent of ballots cast in a rare defeat for Exxon’s management, which had recommended a vote against the measure.

Although Woods had opposed the shareholder resolution, he and other ExxonMobil have said they support the Paris agreement on limiting climate change – which asked countries to develop plans to reduce their carbon emissions.

Last year Blackrock was accused of hypocrisy as it released a report touting its environmental credentials despite having voted at the 2016 Exxon AGM against better climate risk reporting. Politico write: “The Trump administration may be preparing to withdraw the USA from the Paris climate change accords, but shareholders at Exxon Mobil and at least one other US oil company are demanding the companies incorporate the worldwide deal in their business models”.

“We take the vote seriously”, Woods said.

Earlier, Exxon’s Woods had said the company supported the goals of numerous proposals, but disagreed with the methods.

The resolution, filed by the Church Commissioners for England and New York State Comptroller Thomas P DiNapoli, asked Exxon to report on how its business model will be affected by global efforts to limit the average rise in temperatures to below 2C.

The vote at ExxonMobil comes after recent majority votes at United States fossil fuel companies Occidental Petroleum and PPL Corporation, where a majority of shareholders voted against the companies on climate change disclosure resolutions. As expected, Donald Trump has announced the United States is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement on climate change, despite the reported urging of USA secretary of State and former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to remain, saying he’s prepared to renegotiate “a new deal”.

NY state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli called it “an unprecedented victory” and a step toward a low-carbon economy.

In the run-up to the vote, Woods and the company’s top management had argued that it already provided sufficient information on the potential impact of changing technologies and energy demand on its asset portfolio.

The Exxon proposal specifically requests the company publish an annual assessment of the long-term impacts of technological advances and climate policies on its full portfolio of reserves and resources, including a portfolio resilience assessment that considers a low oil demand scenario consistent with the globally agreed upon 2-degree target.

Raj Thamotheram, CEO and Founder of Preventable Surprises said: “Investors voting against management at Exxon is a powerful rebuke to the climate denialist policies of this White House”.

Woods said Exxon believes that the risks related to climate change “are serious and warrant action, thoughtful action”.

“While we celebrate this vote, and others that we hope will follow from it, let’s not forget that the success of climate resolutions ultimately isn’t measured by voting numbers, but by the substantive changes they catalyse”.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first since Woods became CEO, replacing Rex Tillerson, who moved up his retirement date after being picked to become President Donald Trump’s secretary of state.

Catherine Howarth, Chief Executive of ShareAction, reminds us that passing resolutions alone is no guarantee for stringent action: “The passing of this resolution is excellent news, marking a step-change in investor sentiment for climate engagement”.

Low crude prices have taken a toll on Exxon’s profit, which fell from $32.5 billion in 2014 to $16.2 billion in 2015 to $7.8 billion in 2016.