FA Cup: What Antonio Conte Said About Victor Moses’ Red Card

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has admitted that he wants Arsene Wenger to stay at the club after playing his part in the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea.

The north Londoners have endured a disappointing season, but to finish with another trophy, their third FA Cup success in four years, will give Arsenal fans something to cheer about.

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday to clinch their 13th title, becoming the most successful club in the tournament, with Manchester United at second position on 11 titles.

“The first goal should never have been allowed – it was clearly a handball and then Ramsey was offside because he was interfering in play“, the goalkeeper was quoted as saying by Chelsea’s official website on Sunday.

Moses was sent off for a second bookable offence after diving in order to try and win a penalty in the second half of the final at Wembley on Saturday.

“It has given a bit of momentum for the club and for the fans to go into next season full of hope and I hope we can have a better year next year”.

He has yet to announce publicly whether he will be in charge at the Emirates Stadium next season, but did admit his future would become clear following a pre-arranged meeting.

“He has been calm and quiet, as he has always been when dealing with those situations”, Mertesacker said. It is between him and me.

“It is not about popularity, it is about confidence. We knew we would face a tough game”, the 25-year-old said.

“For me, the contract does not have special meaning but, because of the debate, maybe I should have sorted that out earlier”.

“It’s a pity that we didn’t win the FA Cup, but don’t forget we had a big (performance) to arrive here and we must be proud of this”. Our squad that we had this season reached an incredible target with players that performed 120%. “We played some games in a hostile environment and that I can’t accept”.

“It’s the board who has to decide who will lead the club in the future and I have after to decide if they want me, do I say yes or no”, Wenger said via Goal.

“I don’t think that is the case (at the moment), I think he can manage for a long time”.