Facebook shareholders vent fury over fake news, Mark Zuckerberg’s leadership

Owners of Facebook stock were rebuffed on Thursday after they called on company leaders to share more information about what they are doing to address the circulation of fake news.

“Research has shown that fake news has affected elections in the U.K., France and the US”, said Natasha Lamb, a managing partner at Arjuna Capital, the fund issuing the proposal, at the company’s annual meeting.

At the social networking giant’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, the topic of misinformation spreading on the site came up multiple times.

Natasha Lamb, managing partner at investment firm Arjuna Capital, said the proposal would have required Facebook to report on, “public policy issues associated with managing fake news and associated hate speech” including how it impacts the democratic process, free speech, and a cohesive society. It would also require the company to quantify the “reputational and operational risks from potential public policy developments” related to fake news.

Facebook maintained a report was unnecessary and would not benefit the company.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter. All five were heard and rejected by majority vote; Zuckerberg controls more than 50 per cent of Facebook’s shareholder votes. But the firms are hoping the company will take action anyway if enough individual shareholders raise the issue.

Michael Frerichs, the treasurer for the state of Illinois-which is an investor in Facebook-is also supporting the Arjuna and Baldwin proposal. Creating an informed community, he said, is “a theme I know a lot of us are thinking about”. “With more and more citizens being subjected to systematic deception and manipulation online, the proliferation of fake news represents a major threat to our democratic institutions”. Sandberg did speak more generally about Facebook wanting to fix the problem of fake news. On Wednesday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton blamed Facebook for the role that fake news played in her failed presidential campaign.

In an opposing statement, Facebook outlined what the tech firm has been doing to combat fake news, including working with fact checkers to flag disputed stories.

Facebook, whose board of directors recommended a vote against the proposal, argued that it has already been reviewing compensation fairness to ensure pay equity for years.