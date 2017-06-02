Fact-Checking Trump’s Speech On Paris Climate Agreement Withdrawal

The agreement sets out a global action plan to combat climate change bykeeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius.

The United States under this accord had pledged to cut greenhouse emissions 26 to 28 per cent by 2025 and agreed to pay 3 billion dollar in aid for other poor and developing countries by 2020.

A group of representatives from cities, states and private companies from across the United States is planning to submit a plan to the United Nations in the coming days, vowing to meet the environmental goals stated in the Paris climate agreement, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Musk said he would leave Trump’s business advisory council – fulfilling a promise he made Wednesday if the president failed to keep the U.S.in the historic accord. 61 US mayors pledging to adopt, honor, and uphold the Paris Accord’s commitments. “There is no way”.

“We have a huge opportunity to create thousands of clean energy jobs and drastically reduce the air pollution that create health disparities and climate change by updating our state’s Renewable Portfolio Standard (the law that says DE utilities must get a certain percentage of their electricity from renewable sources) and other local policies”, Herron said.

“As the world starts to finance renewable energies, and those that finance banks understand that is where the financial waters are moving, then the United States will either be a part of that, or we’re going to be left behind and watch Germany and Southeast Asia lead the next economic revolution”, Peduto said Thursday on CNN.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, but will begin negotiations to “re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction”.

John Legend also took aim at Trump for his decision, calling the President “our national embarrassment”. “I can assure you that France will not give up the fight”.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us any more – and they won’t be”, he said.

In a separate address in English, Macron responded to Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan, saying, “Make the Planet Great Again!”

“It offers a meaningful yet flexible framework for action by all countries”, Dujarric said.

Despite Trump’s announcement, Legarda said, “we are not hopeless”.

She also urged the government to “join the overwhelming majority of the worldwide community not only in defending its people from the threats of climate change, but also in grabbing the opportunities brought about by low-carbon development”.

German Chancellor Angela MerkelChancellor Merkel expressed “regret” at Trump’s decision, and called for a continuation of “climate policies which preserve our world”.