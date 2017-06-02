Failed Class 12 students in Bihar continue protests

In Bihar, students who failed the class 12 exams, continue to protest even on the second day of the results. But lo and behold, the boy who scored 85 in JEE (Mains), has been given just six marks in Physics, six in Chemistry and 65 in Maths in the Intermediate exams conducted by the BSEB.

However, Kumar was left stunned after he checked his class 12 examination scores.

The Bihar board examination result is hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons, once again.

These students, who appeared for Bihar Intermediate (also called Class XIIth) exams were seething with rage over callous attitude of officials of BSEB, which conducts the examination.

“If they think there has been error in evaluating their papers then it is their right to demand scrutiny”.

The BSEB had introduced barcoding of answer books to check manipulation, after the intermediate toppers scam previous year, resulting in Ruby Roy losing her intermediate (arts) toppers’ tag.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday said a special counter will be opened at the board office here to sell scrutiny forms to such students, who have qualified JEE and other competitive exams, but failed in Class XII exam. BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said students who have competed competitive exams need not worry as the board has chose to open a special counter at its main office where their forms will be given special priority.

Bihar is notorious for students resorting to cheating to clear their exams. Last year, the pass percentage of ISC students was 67.06 and in 2015 89.32 percent students cleared the exam.

After the declaration of poor Bihar Board BSEB 12th Intermediate Result 2017, shocking students turned violent and protested outside Bihar Board office and other district offices.

Most of these students who had taken the JEE (Advanced) exams on May 21 and were awaiting the final result, were now hoping for some miracle to happen after the chief minister’s assurance. Mr Modi said that the state government could not shield itself by taking action against BSEB secretary and asked why BSEB chairman Anand Kishore was spared.