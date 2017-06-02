Father of Turkish NBA star detained in Gulen investigation: state media

Thunder center Enes Kanter, who was recently accused in Turkey of being a terrorist and had his passport revoked, said Friday that his father has been arrested by the Turkish government.

“HEY WORLD MY DAD HAS BEEN ARRESTED by Turkish government and the Hitler of our century”, Kanter wrote in a tweet Friday morning. “He is potentially to get tortured as thousand others”‘.

The New York Times on Thursday reported that last month’s brutal attack on protesters by members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security forces has jeopardized a $1.2 million deal for the purchase of semiautomatic handguns by Turkey for use by Erdogan’s security forces.

Enes is now in the United States and says he wants to become an American citizen.

He has since called Erdoğan a “bad, bad man” and “the Hitler of our century” on multiple occasions.

Last summer, Mehmet Kanter told the Daily Sabah, a pro-government newspaper in Turkey, that his family had disowned Enes Kanter because of his political views. “I apologize to our president and the Turkish people for the shame of having such a child”, he wrote.

Enes Kanter said recently that he has not spoken with his father in nearly two years. He has been living in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999.

Following last year’s coup attempt, human rights groups accused the Turkish government of torturing those it alleged were involved.

During interviews after returning to the U.S., Kanter said his father, a former college professor, had been spit on at the grocery store because of his son. Erdoğan alleges Gulen led a coup against him in 2016. But with a warrant out for his arrest, he will likely be unable to travel internationally.

