FBI removes boxes from Detroit-area home during search

An FBI swat team raided a house Thursday night on Dearborn’s east side in connection with a national security issue, but the exact reason behind the action remains unknown.

The home is on Jonathon Street, Wiley said. Law enforcement personnel from other regions are also on scene. Suspects tied to that incident were tracked down in the Detroit area. Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesman Timothy Wiley declined comment on the specifics of the operation, but said that there “is no threat to public safety”.

“There’s no threat to public safety in the area, so folks don’t need to be concerned about any risky situation”, he said.

Authorities were expected to give more details about the operation sometime Friday.