When about only 10 spellers remain, the competition will pause until the primetime finale.

The bee was scheduled to continue on Thursday.

Daniel Chen, of Chino Hills, on Thursday correctly spelled his first word, “perinephric”, but incorrectly spelled “carosella”, a type of fennel, by adding an “I” instead of the “O”.

“Some people were saying we think co-champions every year is great, don’t change a thing”, said Paige Kimble, the bee’s director and the national spelling champion in 1981. Sometimes she would blurt out questions, with little intonation – “Part of speech?” “Language of origin?” – and sometimes she didn’t even bother. When she nailed her word, some of her nerves wore off.

Later, she flashed a broad and toothy grin as she lingered on stage accepting congratulations.

The New Mexico Spelling Bee covers most of the state except for some southern cities that also compete with some west Texas schools.

In the montage, Tejas relayed his experiences from national spelling bees past. Ba was eliminated because she did not score high enough on a written spelling test that was administered on Tuesday.

“She panicked. It was not a hard word”, said her father, Vinay Sreekumar.

As a sixth-grader, she could have come back for two more years, had she fallen short.

The bee began with 291 spellers from around the country.

This is the third consecutive trip to the national spelling competition for Mira, who advanced by wining the regional competition in February. What followed, of course, was the disappointment of 2016, when he fumbled on “salele” and finished outside the top 10 for the first time in the national competition. The conclusion of the bee will be broadcast live on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. CDT on Thursday.