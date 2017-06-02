Finals pick up where they left off with Cavaliers-Warriors III

The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the finals past year and it is pretty depressing to say the least, when a team who had the best record of all time in the 2015-2016 season, 73-9, blows that type of lead. The Warriors swapped out Harrison Barnes for Kevin Durant last offseason though, and are the favorites entering the series. “We had 20 turnovers, and there’s no way you’re going to win a ballgame having 20 turnovers against this team and on the road”. It was James’ teams’ worst of those seven Game 1 losses (previous worst: 15 points, 2016 at Golden State and 2014 at San Antonio).

The first-year Warrior is aware the Cavaliers, who made a 12-1 run through the Eastern Conference playoffs, have been impressive defensively in the postseason.

Not that anyone expected any different.

OAKLAND With the sting of last year’s NBA Finals collapse still fresh in his mind, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry said he and his team would not be celebrating until they delivered a championship back to Oakland. I got to do my part and we all got to make it come together as a group.

This matchup has seemed ordained since James walked off the court in Oakland last June, having delivered his native northeast OH its first major team championship since 1964. Kevin Durant has 23 points and the Warriors are up 60-52 at halftime. The speedy Warriors fast break proved more than Cleveland could silence. He’s going to get other players involved in the scoring by passing the ball off. “We see that every day”, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love said of James.

“Pressure is what you make it”, Green said.

“Goal is to win a championship. But we’ve just got to take care of the basketball”. He’s a top-three player all time, but he needs more than just point guard Kyrie Irving and power forward Kevin Love to help him out in the 2017 NBA Finals. James won his first title in 2012 with Miami in a five-game series over Durant and the Thunder.

This season, at age 32, James averaged 26.4 points plus career highs of 8.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists as well as a league-high 37.8 minutes on the court a game.

“It’s awesome. Especially since this is Year 14 for me, for this to happen now, this means so much”, Korver said of his first trip to the Finals.

COACHES: Steve Kerr or Mike Brown vs. Tyronn Lue.

Find out how to watch the NBA Finals online free live streaming tonight between the Cavs and Warriors on ABC Sports TV if you’re unable to enjoy the game from the comfort of your couch. The simulation is far off what the professional bettors in Las Vegas are saying.

Durant has the Warriors looking more than just a ‘juggernaut, ‘ as LeBron James called them.

It is because we have the best basketball player in the world right now going up against arguably the second and third best players currently, and we believe this will give us everything we have missed so far in this year’s playoffs: competitiveness, incredible match-ups, physicality and true competition. We are a better Cavaliers team and they are a better Warriors team but what does that mean? He has hit just 38 percent of his shots as his normally reliable jumper has failed him.

“They stepped it up a level in the playoffs defensively”, Durant said of the Cavaliers. I feel very good about our chances.