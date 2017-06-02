Financial Update of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $17 target.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) traded up 21.21% during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00.

United States of America based company, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. The stock’s market capitalization is 367.04M. Analysts believe that we could see stock price minimum in the $17 range (lowest target price), allowing for another 106.06% jump from its current position.

NASDAQ:NERV) announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet to amend its co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (Janssen) related to MIN-202 (JNJ 42827922), a selective orexin-2 receptor antagonist, and to repurchase all Minerva shares owned by Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,246 shares. The return on invested capital at 0%, which is good, compared to its peers.

Stock is now moving with a negative distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately -7.31%, and has a poor year to date (YTD) performance of -14.89% which means the stock is constantly subtracting to its value from the previous fiscal year end price. While a number of speculators are selling to close their June 11 calls, new positions are being purchased at the weekly 6/2 11.50-strike call as traders eye bigger gains for Ford stock through expiration at tomorrow's close.

As part of the amended agreement, Minerva will repurchase all shares now owned by J&J at a par value of $0.0001 per share. In a deal contingent on the closing of J&J’s acquisition of Actelion, Minerva is getting back the shares J&J purchases along with global rights to the drug. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Stock has got outperform rating from 5 analysts of Thomson Reuters whereas 3 analysts given hold rating to the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, May 12. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Currently, EPS of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases.