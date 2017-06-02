Fines for data protection breaches doubled in 2016

The UK is among the most fined nations in Europe for data protection breaches, doubling the amount of penalties to £3.2m (€3.6m) during 2016.

In 2015 just nine notices were issued, compared to the 23 enforcement notices issued past year.

With the one year countdown to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) well underway, audit, tax and consulting firm RSM, is urging real estate agents doing business in the European Union to complete their preparation ahead of the rule changes, to help mitigate substantial financial and reputational risks arising from issues of non-compliance. However, the low level financial penalties seen in Europe sits in stark contrast to the USA where fines of approximately $250m were served.

The data privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), handed out 35 penalties last year, compared to 18 a year prior, while the number of enforcement notices ordering greater compliance jumped to 23 from nine.

It applies to all companies offering services in the European Union, while those failing to comply could face a fine of up to four percent of their annual global turnover.

“By having a reliable framework in place to ensure GDPR readiness for May 2018, our customers will be able to focus more of their efforts on staying profitable and competitive in the today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, without having to worry about compliance issues”. “Many struggle to know where to start with their preparations, but also how to move programmes beyond just risk reviews and data analysis to delivering real operational change”, said Mr Room.

A recent PwC survey found that 90 per cent of chief executive officers globally believe breaches of data privacy and ethics have a negative impact on stakeholder trust, and PwC warned that ahead of new regulation coming into force next year it was therefore paramount that businesses prioritise security and privacy.

Stewart Room, PwC’s global cybersecurity bod, welcomed GDPR as a “force for good” by bringing the issue to much wider attention – no doubt while rubbing his hands together.