Back in December, not only did the Russian government deny allegations of interference in the U.S. election process, but also Julian Assange, the founder of the Wikileaks organization, which helped leak the countless DNC e-mails, said that Russia was not the source.

The comments made by Putin on Thursday that Russia did not conduct cyber attacks “on the state level” in the US election and that individual freelance Russian hackers were likely at play, sounded similar to what he said in 2014.

Putin said the real perpetrators could have disguised themselves to make it look like the attacks came from Russian Federation.

USA intelligence agencies have accused Russian Federation of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping President Donald Trump’s election victory.

Putin said the “Russo-phobic hysteria” makes it “somewhat inconvenient to work with one another or even to talk”. (But) there is no other country in the world that we have such deep cooperation in delicate areas such as missiles, and we benefit with cooperation with India.

Therefore, Russia’s military buildup in the Far East, particularly on the four disputed Pacific islands off Japan’s northern prefecture of Hokkaido, is a forced response, Putin said.

“I don’t know if this will be possible, but we are patient and we will wait to see what happens”, he said.

Trump initially suggested he did not believe the allegations about the Russian operation before later accepting them. Hailing the American president as a “straightforward” person, the Russian strongman said the lack of political background for Trump will allow him to have a “fresh look at things”.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin came as close as he ever has to acknowledging Russian hacking, but he insisted that the Russian government was not involved in hacking the USA presidential election. He expressed these views during his meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin at the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersberg. A leak of Macron’s campaign documents in the late hours of the French election campaign appeared to confirm fears about Russian interference.

Russian Federation has repeatedly denied involvement in any attempts to influence November’s US Presidential election.

Putin argued that hackers, wherever they come from, can’t sway election outcomes because the public mood cannot be manipulated that easily.

Observers also noted that Putin’s statement further strengthens suspicions that the Kremlin is anticipating the release of evidence implicating Russian Federation in the hacking of US institutions and campaign organizations during the general election.

Last month, FBI Director James Comey told Congress that Russian officials, emboldened by Trump’s election, are still actively trying to influence USA politics.

However, he said it was “theoretically possible” heightened tensions between Moscow and the West could lead some people to launch cyberattacks.