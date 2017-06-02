Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Maintains Stake in Fitbit Inc (FIT)

The stock touched 52-week High of $17.18 on 09/23/16 and 52-week Low of $5.03 on 05/31/17. 6,423,503 shares of the stock traded hands. The company posted an earnings surprise of 0.211%.

05/04/2017 – Fitbit had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Dougherty & Co. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIT. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)’s trailing twelve month revenues are $1.96 Billion, whereas its price to sales ratio for the same period is 0.63. The stock has gained 6.50%, reaching at $5.57 after hovering between $5.22 and $5.70.

In other news, EVP Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The lowest 12-month price target for the shares is $5.00, which would be decrease of about -6% of its current value. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 5 with “Hold”.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock notched a 12-month high of $7.14 while $10.00 target is by far the most aggressive out of analysts who are now evaluating the company, $2.86 higher than the next highest 52-week price estimate. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter worth $7,725,000. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10.

Fitbit Inc (FIT) traded up 7.84% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.64. It becomes significant when you consider how many shares are shorted versus the average daily volume, means how many days to cover those short shares at that volume. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,985.86. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Fitbit Inc’s analysts see -28.00 % EPS growth. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and worldwide trademark and copyright law. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 173,152 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://sportsperspectives.com/2017/06/02/fitbit-fit-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-21-updated.html. Similarly, the company’s last 5 years high P/E ratio is 0 and low P/E is 0, whereas, the industry’s and sector’s high P/E for the past year is 11.45 and 23.82 respectively and low P/E ratio for the last 5 years is 6.94 for the industry and 9.78 for the Sector. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 199,927 shares during the period. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 18.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, home and entertainment categories.