Five things to look out for in the NBA Finals

For the third time in as many years, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing each other for all the marbles in the NBA Finals.

Cleveland playmaker LeBron James and Golden State star Kevin Durant have been chasing greatness as friendly rivals throughout their National Basketball Association careers, but now they are on a collision course.

LeBron James: Arguably the best basketball player now in the game, he’s spent years trying to chase Michael Jordan (not the King of Pop)’s legacy and become the greatest of all time. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving shoots during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevin Durant react after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

The Warriors have added Kevin Durant to their team, and he rewarded them by having a sensational year.

The squad took a solid first step toward doing so on Thursday, beating the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game One of the Finals. After the game, the Cavs’ Lue was asked to weigh-in on how good the Warriors are right now. With the Oklahoma City Thunder, he made the 2012 NBA Finals, only to finish second to James and the Miami Heat.

The Cavaliers have more at stake because they have the pressure of going for a repeat.

How complete was the Golden State domination? This year, they’ve replaced the wing with Kevin Durant, who is shooting 55.6 percent from the field during the 2017 NBA Playoffs for his tally of 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks during the postseason.

“I think they’re the prohibitive favorite”, ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy said. Cleveland rang up 116.3 points per game against Boston, led by 29.3 per game from LeBron James. Eight prior teams have reached the title round unbeaten, but none had so many games to win to get there.

The Draymond Green suspension allowed the Cavaliers to capture momentum and become the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

But when all is said and done, I honestly believe the Warriors are the better team. And, you know, hopefully we can find some things to help over the next few days, and I’ll get back out there. “That gives us a chance in any game”. Cleveland’s Kevin Love ranks second after a 34-point first quarter against Portland on November 23, 2016. Going into game two we’ll be a lot more settled in, a lot better on the defensive end. One year later, expect Green to use his frustration at last year’s heartbreak to drive him to bring home the crown this year.

“We could be a lot better than we were tonight but in the Finals you get a ‘W, ‘ we’ll take it”, Durant said.

While the Warriors have three straight seasons of winning at least 67 games, including a record-breaking 73 wins last season, they have just one title to show for it so far.

LeBron James had not won an NBA title when he and Kevin Durant first collided in an NBA Finals. “But we can play better”. “Everybody has been waiting to get to this point in the season”.

NO WORRY FROM CURRY: After a knee injury in the playoffs and a quick turnaround following the conference finals, Curry wasn’t in top shape last June.

Curry sported a fresh haircut for the occasion and the two-time reigning MVP initially wore a black sleeve on his shooting arm to protect a tender elbow that still had some swelling, but he quickly removed it and found his stroke.

“Obviously not really dealing with any bumps or bruises really besides this elbow that’s not really a factor”, Curry said.