Florida officials confirm 7 cases of canine influenza

Currently, dogs can receive flu vaccinations.

The H3N2 strain was discovered in South Korea in 2007. Though Crawford said UF has so far confirmed cases circulating in show dogs, she said it is only a matter of time before the virus appears in the general pet population. Flu is spreading so fast and everyone is wondering how to keep their pet safe from this disease.

“There is an imminent threat for dogs to be exposed to this virus in this state“, veterinarian and University of Florida professor Cynda Crawford told reporters Thursday. Doctors tested positive for some dog.

The dogs are reported in stable condition.

If you suspect your dog has the dog flu, call your vet before bringing in your dog to the office.

The virus can easily transmit and infect others. Michael San Filippo who is the member of American Veterinary Medical Association first observed this strain. It is present in the creature’s respiratory tract. They say this is not a very severe disease and is curable.

Six other cases are pending. Dogs in about 40 US states have suffered from the H3N8 virus since it first appeared.

It’s rare for dogs to die as a result of the flu, and most dogs are able to recover at home without any lingering complications. Luckily no case of human has been reported yet. The affected states included Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Alabama, California, Texas, New York, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin and IN, according to Cornell’s Animal Health Diagnostic Center.

The H3N2 virus is similar to another strain of dog flu, H3N8, which originated in the USA around 2004. Authorities said it’s a first for the disease in Florida. Here is the answer! What is dog flu? The virus is not transferrable to humans from dogs.

What symptoms does it cause in dogs? Dogs start sneezing and get a fever.

When dogs cough, they can spread the virus up to 20 feet, according to the University of Florida. “Dogs that do develop serious cases can get pneumonia, and they need to be hospitalized for treatment”, Dickey said. To determine if a dog is infected, it should be taken to a veterinary for a professional assessment.

The officials and virologists warn pet owners to be vigilant regarding contraction of the virus during this time by their dogs.

If your canine best friend has already been vaccinated against a kennel cough (Bordetella/parainfluenza), then your dog may also be eligible for the H3N2 vaccine since the risk groups are similar for both viral strains, notes the AVMA.