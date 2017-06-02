Flurry of goals lifts Pens

Pittsburgh RW Patric Hornqvist redirected the puck past G Juuse Saros at 6:48 of the third on a power play, but the goal was waved off after a review determined the Penguins were offside. From left, Brooke Staudt, of Munhall, Pa., and Maureen Sams and Pierce Sams, of Carnego, Pa., wait in the rain outside PPG Paints Arena before Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the.

Guentzel, who has produced 12 goals in 21 postseason games, scored the Penguins’ first two goals of the game, both on rebounds, before Scott Wilson and Evgeni Malkin scored 15 seconds apart to turn this one into a rout.

Technically still a rookie, the Pittsburgh netminder has just led his team to a 4-1 win over Nashville in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final, putting him on the verge of possibly hoisting the coveted trophy not for the first time in his short career, but the second.

Rinne, who was close to superb in the first three rounds of the playoffs, has been jumpy and suspect in the first two games of the best-of-seven final, and has not provided the Predators with the goaltending necessary to win two games in which they happened to be the better team. He got the Predators to this point and went into the series as an MVP favorite, but allowed four goals on 11 shots in Game 1 and then got the hook in Game 2.

If the Penguins can sustain these historical parallels, we are in for a snoozer of a Game 3, as the ’92 Pens won 1-0 with the only scoring coming in the first period.

Laviolette: “Pekka has been excellent for us all year long, like I said“.

“We have a tough Game 3 ahead of us that’s in an atmosphere that’s going to be a raucous building, a place that’s going to be really loud and insane and we’ve got to go out there and play maybe one of the dullest road games of the season and take that crowd out of it and try and keep their team from getting that momentum”, he said. Ultimately, we have to be realistic with where we’re at. “So it starts Saturday“. Coach Peter Laviolette was aggressively noncommittal when asked point-blank, twice, if Rinne would be his starter in Game 3 on Saturday.

The problem is, how do they start winning? The goalie who had been so dominant in the playoffs has now given up eight goals on 36 shots and has a.777 save percentage in the Stanley Cup final. Two goals went off teammates and into the net, but it has not been the inspiring performance that the Predators and their fans are used to from the big Finn. They swept the Chicago Blackhawks in the Western Conference First Round, defeated the St. Louis Blues in six in the second round and defeated the Anaheim Ducks in six in the conference final.

This season, he took over for Fleury at a point when the long-time Penguin was generally shining – a telling indication of the faith he’s quickly earned from Sullivan.

He now leads the National Hockey League with 12 goals this postseason (three more than any other player) and an nearly unbelievable five game-winning goals.

“It’s not his fault by any means”, Nashville captain Mike Fisher said of the goals allowed in Pittsburgh. “We’ve got to find a way to do this. He had a good game tonight so we moved him up with Sid”. Yet, these two games don’t feel like a regression, they feel like an implosion.

“There’s nothing that can replace Peks”, Ellis said.

Jackson showed his Predators spirit at his concert in Nashville on May 19 when he left the stage and returned wearing a Preds jersey. He has a 7-1 record, with a 1.54 goals-against average and a.947 save percentage at Bridgestone Arena.

PITTSBURGH-It was then-Ottawa coach Paul MacLean who said a few years ago, “They should rename the game of hockey and call it goalie”. “It’s a fun atmosphere to play”.

A style that now has the Penguins two victories away from history. But Rinne also entered the championship series with a career mark of 1-5-2 record against the Pens, and that was before he suddenly became a liability for Nashville in back-to-back defeats.