Committee aides complained that the chairman, Representative Devin Nunes, who publicly recused himself from leading the Russian Federation probe in April following a secret visit he paid to White House officials, failed to consult Democrats on the subpoenas. Calls and emails to Kasowitz’s NY firm were not returned Wednesday. Trump abruptly fired Comey earlier this month as Comey was leading the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

Meanwhile, former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey has been talking with Mueller about his intention to testify publicly – possibly as early as next week- before the Senate Intelligence Committee about his communications with the president.

Congress is now out of session. It resumes next Tuesday.

Nunes has unilateral authority on the House intelligence committee to issue subpoenas, although the committee’s rules recommend he consult with the top Democrat as well, who is now Schiff. Devin Nunes, R-California the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Richard Burr, R-N.C., said the committee “welcomes the testimony of former director Comey” but declined to comment further.

The probe is looking into any possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. The source, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, confirmed details first published by The Associated Press Tuesday, and said Flynn would turn over personal documents, as well as specific business records. He said he has “nothing to hide”.

Public testimony by the former FBI director could mark another major development in the controversy engulfing the Trump administration about past contacts with Russian officials – and whether the president or White House officials took steps to try to squelch the investigation. But authorized US officials can request that the names be revealed to them – a process known as “unmasking” – if knowing the name is necessary to understand the intelligence.

The panel, headed by Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., issued four subpoenas relating to the actual Russian Federation investigation, both The Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported.

James Comey, fired last month as FBI director amid a federal investigation into connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, is set to testify next Thursday at a highly anticipated congressional hearing that could shed light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before his dismissal. “He blows away their case against him & now wants to clear his name by showing ‘the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan.’ Witch Hunt!” Also, the U.S. Department of Justice recently appointed a special counsel.

Andrew Weissman has led the fraud section at the Justice Department, where he oversaw investigations into corporate wrongdoing at Volkswagen and Takata. He began his career with Justice in 1991 at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of NY. He later joined and ran the Enron Task Force.